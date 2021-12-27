IND vs SA match status: How many overs will be bowled on Day 3 of India vs South Africa Centurion Test?

IND vs SA match status: With Day 2 of India vs South Africa first Test match washed off due to rain, we’ll have an early start on Day 3.

After a splendid display of batting by Team India amidst early overcast conditions on Day 1, the fans were in store for some riveting action on Day 2 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada failed to trouble the Indian batters throughout the day, with only Lungi Ngidi providing a faint fragrance of a possible comeback during the 41st Over, wherein he dismissed Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in consecutive deliveries.

While all eyes were on KL Rahul in particular- who smashed his maiden ton on South African soil on Day 1, the general eyeballs were on the Indian team scorecard which would have resumed with the overnight score of 272/3, with Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) at the crease; until rain decided to play spoilsport.

IND vs SA match status

In accordance with the prediction of rain on Day 2, the rain Gods did deliver, and refused to relent the entirety of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at The SuperSport Park.

With large pools of water on the outfield, the match officials were forced to call off the day’s play nearly a couple of hours earlier of the usual expected time for Stumps.

Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/NQ5Jbc8MlJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

The good news however, is that there is a clear forecast for the next two days (Day 3 and Day 4) at Centurion and we might actually have a result if the match moves forward in an intense pace.

Thus, as is the latest development, we will have 98 Overs scheduled for for rest of the game (as against 90), that is, for the remaining three days of the first Test match.

As for Day 3, the play will start at 10:00 am local time, which means the teams will make up half an hour at the end of the day’s play.