“Cheese and ham toastie”: Jonny Bairstow shares diet during tea break on Day 5 of Trent Bridge Test

Jonny Bairstow shares diet: The English batter scored his third Test century of the year to seal a record chase for his team today.

England batter Jonny Bairstow is of the opinion that today was their day because of which they managed to register the highest successful run chase at Trent Bridge.

While Bairstow admitted to having treated the recently concluded Day 5 of the second England vs New Zealand Test match as a “one-day game”, his stroke-filled ninth Test century made it look like a T20 fixture.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 16th over with his team needing 243 runs in 64.4 overs, Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes’ match-winning 121-ball 179-run fifth-wicket partnership powered England to a victory with 22 overs remaining in the day.

“It was just great fun to be out there. Just one of those things, when you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it. We know the power we’ve got in the middle order. Today was our day, and what a day it’s been. Thanks so much for coming [to a packed house in Nottingham]. We saw it as a one-day game,” Bairstow told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jonny Bairstow shares diet during tea break on Day 5 of Trent Bridge Test

Perhaps taking inspiration from head coach Brendon McCullum, who holds the record for fastest Test century, Bairstow scored a second-fastest century for an English batter to win his fourth match award (after four years) in 85 Tests.

“The brand of cricket we’re looking to play, days like these are very exciting. If this is happening now, let’s see what will happen in the next few months. It’s going to be a journey. Sky is the limit,” Bairstow said.

In what was Bairstow’s third century of 2022, he particularly attacked the Kiwi bowlers in the evening session scoring 93 (44) post the tea break. “Cheese and ham toastie and a coffee,” Bairstow answered about his meal during the tea break and hilariously vowed to repeat it for the rest of his career.