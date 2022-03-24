“Chennai was fortunate to have a leader like him”: Virender Sehwag heaps praise on MS Dhoni after he retires as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on MS Dhoni after latter’s decision to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022.

With the commencement of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a few hours away, and with all the hullabaloo and hype being built around the tournament’s opening encounter between previous season finalists in CSK and KKR, MS Dhoni decides to take the centre stage, and hogs all the limelight with a massive decision.

With the Cricket fans ready to witness ‘Captain cool’ lead his franchise yet again, vintage Dhoni does what he does best – takes a decision out of the blue for the umpteenth time, but this time to step down as captain of one of the most successful IPL franchise, and handing it over to the flamboyant Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Just yet another MS Dhoni decision without any previous intimation, but a decision so massive that millions of people would keep talking about it for quite some days to come.

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on MS Dhoni

Joining in with the scores and scores of congratulatory messages celebrating the man’s stellar captaincy record, former India batter Virender Sehwag took to his social media handle as well to come up with a brief post eulogizing ‘Thala’ – the brand, and his connect with CSK fans over the IPL years.

Terming the love Dhoni has received from his fans and owners all these years as ‘unbelievable’, Sehwag remarked that the franchise was fortunate to have a leader like him, while hailing him as one of great stories of the coveted brand named the Indian Premier League.

One of the great stories of the brand that is Indian Premier League. Thala Dhoni and Chennai will remain a connection like very few. Chennai was fortunate to have a leader like him and the support and love he has got from owners and the city has been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/aQ4JUbDLcs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2022

Since the inception of the marquee league in 2008, the former decorated India captain, led the ‘Yellow Army’ in a total of 213 matches (including the now defunct Champions League T20). He won 130, lost 81 of those and most importantly had six titles to boast of after finally deciding to put the full stop on a magnificent captaincy career.