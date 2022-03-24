CSK captain list: Full list of players who have led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

CSK captain list: The former Indian captain has called it a day as far as Indian Premier League captaincy career is concerned.

A new chapter will begin at not just Chennai Super Kings but the Indian Premier Premier League following legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down from captaincy.

First captain to win both second and consecutive Indian Premier League titles, Dhoni has passed Super Kings’ reigns after leading them to as many as four IPL season victories (only behind Rohit Sharma’s five for Mumbai Indians) and nine finals (in total).

A 64-match lead in the list of most IPL matches as captain speaks highly of Dhoni’s longevity as a leader in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe. The fact that Dhoni led CSK in all the 190 matches that he played for them is apt reason why his decision has resulted in the “end of an era”.

India and Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who apart from playing eight IPL seasons under Dhoni, has also played 152 international matches across formats under Dhoni (178 with him in the Playing XI) will be superseding him at CSK.

Another criteria to judge Dhoni’s captaincy domination at Super Kings is the fact that Jadeja will only be the third captain in what will be the 13th season for the franchise.

While Jadeja is at No. 6 on the list of most matches played in the IPL on the back of his 200-match experience, the 33-year old player has never led a team in representative cricket. Hence, it would be really interesting to see how Jadeja goes about things as not just another captain but Dhoni’s successor at Chennai Super Kings.

CSK captain list