Chetan Sakariya IPL 2022 price: Why is Khaleel Ahmed not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Why is Khaleel Ahmed not playing: Delhi Capitals have given a debut to young left-armer Chetan Sakariya against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We’re going to bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. We have had hard times, but we stick together and moving forward together,” Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant updated at the toss that Khaleel Ahmed is missing the game due to a hamstring injury. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan has also been dropped from the team. Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh returns from Covid, whereas Chetan Sakariya is also making his debut for the Delhi side.

“Two changes: Khaleel and Sarfaraz are out, Marsh and Sakariya are in. Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game and Mitchell is coming out of Covid,” Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

The form of Khaleel Ahmed has been great this season, he has scalped 11 wickets in just six games at an economy of 7.91. Khaleel has bowled some really good spells in the initial overs of the Delhi Capitals side. He will definitely be a big miss in this game for sure for the Capitals.

Chetan Sakariya is making his Delhi Capitals debut, he also performed well last year for the Rajasthan Royals. Sakariya scalped 14 wickets last season, and he is a like to like replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. Delhi Capitals bought Chetan Sakariya for a price of INR 4.20 crores in the IPL 2022 auction.

Mitch Marsh made his Delhi Capitals debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he struggled a lot. The return of Mitch Marsh is a huge boost for the side. Mitch Marsh had a terrific season in 2021, and he was in demand in the auction. Mitch Marsh won the Australian T20 Player of the year trophy for the 2021 season.