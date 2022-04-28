DC new jersey 2022 vs KKR: Delhi Capitals players jersey number

DC new jersey 2022 vs KKR: Delhi Capitals will wear a special jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 game.

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals have just won three of their seven games in the tournament so far. The opening duo of David Warner-Prithvi Shaw has been great for the side, whereas Rishabh Pant has also played well in the middle order. The biggest problem of the side has been the lower middle-order.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the best bowler of the side with 13 wickets, and the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed have also bowled well for the side. Delhi Capitals can bring in South African pacer Anrich Nortje for this game who has played at just one occasion in IPL 2022 so far.

Delhi Capitals will wear a new jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There is a lighter blue shade on the new jersey as compared to the normal one. There is also a rainbow design on the torso and shoulder region.

The rainbow is made to celebrate the diversity of India. This is not the first time that the Delhi Capitals will wear this jersey. Delhi Capitals first wore this jersey in IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas they wore it again in IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians.

It is interesting that Delhi Capitals have won both of their games in this jersey so far, so it can be a lucky jersey for them in the game against KKR as well.

JSW Paints, part of the $ 12 billion JSW Group partners with Delhi Capitals for this kind of jersey. Apart from Delhi Capitals, teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore have also sported different kinds of jerseys for special campaigns.

Delhi Capitals players jersey number

David Warner: 31

Prithvi Shaw: 100

Sarfaraz Khan: 97

Rishabh Pant: 17

Lalit Yadav: 16

Rovman Powell: 52

Axar Patel: 20

Shardul Thakur: 54

Mustafizur Rahman: 90

Khaleel Ahmed: 313

Kuldeep Yadav: 23

Anrich Nortje: 2

Mitchell Marsh: 8