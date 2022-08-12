Cheteshwar Pujara batting highlights: C Pujara century video in Warwickshire vs Sussex Royal London Cup match

Cheteshwar Pujara batting highlights: The captain of Sussex couldn’t seal a 300+ run-chase despite leading from the front.

During a Group A match of the ongoing season of Royal London Cup between Warwickshire and Sussex in Birmingham, Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 12th List A century albeit in a losing cause.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 22nd over of a 311-run chase, Pujara scored a whirlwind 107 (79) with the help of seven fours and two sixes. A strike rate of 135.44 is quite unlike Pujara but the 34-year old player managed to keep the visitors in the match especially after opening batter Ali Orr (81) was dismissed in the 34th over.

Needing 70 runs to win in six overs, Pujara targeted Warwickshire pacer Liam Norwell to accumulate as many as 22 runs in an over. Pujara, who hit three fours and a six in the 45th over, also ran a couple of doubles to take his team close to victory.

It was on the first delivery of the 48th over when Pujara ran two runs off George Garrett to reach the three-figure mark at the Mitchells and Butler’s Ground.

Second centurion of the match after Warwickshire’s Rob Yates (114) in the first innings, Pujara was dismissed on the first delivery of the penultimate over when his team needed 20 runs off two overs. In spite of coming in a 4-run loss, Pujara’s gutsy innings will be remembered for a long time among Sussex fans.

Cheteshwar Pujara batting highlights

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Having begin their Royal London Cup 2022 journey with a tie, Warwickshire have managed to register a victory in only the second match. Sussex, on the other hand, missed out on a third consecutive victory after winning their first two matches of this season.