Umesh Yadav county team 2022: Umesh Yadav to take part in County Championship 2022 and Royal London Cup 2022

Umesh Yadav county team: The Indian fast bowler will take part in County Championship for the first time this season.

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will ply his trade in County cricket for the first time after signing with illustrious club Middlesex.

Yadav, 34, is currently in England after warming the bench for India in a one-off Test match at Edgbaston last week. Yadav will become only the third Indian cricketer after Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar to play this season of county cricket. The right-arm bowler will represent Middlesex in both County Championship 2022 and Royal London Cup 2022.

Middlesex, who are at the second position on Division 2 Points Table, still have to play five first-class matches this season. As far as the List A tournament is concerned, Yadav will be available for all the eight league matches this season. It is noteworthy that Yadav has replaced Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi at Middlesex.

Yadav’s first match of the season has already begun against Worcestershire in Northwood. Yadav’s teammates in this match comprise of international cricketers namely Sam Robson (captain), Mark Stoneman, Toby Roland-Jones and Tim Murtagh.

Yadav, who will be playing at his new home ground in Lord’s at some point this season, has played a lone international match at the iconic venue. It was in an England vs India ODI when Yadav had picked bowling figures of 10-0-63-1 at Lord’s four years ago.

Umesh Yadav county team 2022

“It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen [Shah Afridi] returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we’ve been looking for the right player to replace him,” Middlesex’s Head of Men’s Performance Cricket Alan Coleman said in a statement.

“Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside.”

Yadav, who had played the last of his 134 international matches in South Africa earlier this year, has picked 273 wickets with the help of three five-wicket hauls at the highest level.