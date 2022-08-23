“Cheteshwar Pujara. World Class”: Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara smashing his third century in Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 for Sussex

Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara continuing with his dream run-0f-form with his third ton across six matches in the Royal London Cup.

During the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match between Sussex and Middlesex, the India and Sussex batter Cheteshwar Pujara, continuing to pile on truckload of runs, smashed his third century of the tournament, across eight innings, to help his team post a humongous total of 400/4 after 50 Overs.

Coming in to bat at no.4 in the order, the Indian specialist ‘Test batter’ smashed 20 Fours and 2 Sixes during his 90-ball stay at the crease, to score 132 classy runs at the County Ground, in Hove. The star batter brought up his century in mere 75 deliveries.

Southpaw batter Tom Alsop, however, was the highest run-scorer for Sussex in the innings, aggregating 189 runs off 155 balls, with the help of 19 Fours and 5 Sixes.

As for Pujara, who is experiencing a dream run-of-form in the UK presently, the 34-year-old has, across his eight innings in the tournament so far, piled on 614 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 102.3, constituting 3 centuries and a couple of half-centuries. He is presently at the second spot in the leading run-scorers list, with the Middleesex wicket-keeper batter Stephen Eskinazi leading the chart, having amassed 658 runs so far across his 8 innings.

Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara smashing a sublime century versus Middlesex

With today’s innings, Pujara has also completed 5,000 List-A runs across 109 innings, at an average of 57.76.

Earlier, during the eight County Championship Division Two matches this year, the right-handed batter from Saurashtra, amassed a total of 1094 runs across 13 innings, with the help of five centuries, to make his entry back into the Indian Test side after being dropped post the South Africa tour.

Here is how the Twitteratis reacted post Pujara’s brilliant show today against Middlesex in the Royal London Cup 2022.

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯 Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara. World class. 132 off 90 👏#RLC22 pic.twitter.com/XcquGxnYAL — Royal London Cup (@RoyalLondonCup) August 23, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex vs Middlesex today:

– Third century in the Royal London One-Day Cup

– Crosses 500 runs in RLODC 2022

– Crosses 5000 List A runs

– Becomes the second batter ever to record a 57-plus List A batting average (min. 100 innings). pic.twitter.com/cBrmLMGIPz — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) August 23, 2022

#CricketTwitter Add that to the list! Third 💯 of the season for Cheteshwar Pujara 🔥 His scores for Sussex at the Royal London One-Day Cup: 9, 63, 14*, 107, 174, 49*, 66 & 132. pic.twitter.com/Seotaf439E — The Field (@thefield_in) August 23, 2022

#CheteshwarPujara‘s scores in Royal London (One-Day) Cup this season – 9, 63, 14*, 107, 174, 49*, 66 & 132.

614 runs at a stunning average of 102.33 in 8 matches. His strike rate of 116.28 is the best among batters who have scored 400+ runs in the tournament. #Pujara — atishay jain (@atishay_jain04) August 23, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara’s one-day form in county cricket has been fantastic! Just the consistency to go with the strike rate is mind-boggling. Some may have felt in a previous era, considering his List A record, he could have been the perfect ODI batter! — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) August 23, 2022

#cheteshwarpujara is in another level of form in #RoyalLondonCup — Nitesh Agarwal (@Nitesh_0211) August 23, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara’s strike rate when he scored hundred in Royal London One-day cup. •107(79) – 135.44 SR & Last 61(30).

•174(131) – 132.82 SR & Last 100(45).

•132(90) – 146.66 SR & Last 62(26). — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) August 23, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.