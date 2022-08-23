Cricket

“Cheteshwar Pujara. World Class”: Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara smashing his third century in Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 for Sussex

"Cheteshwar Pujara. World Class": Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara smashing his third century in Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 for Sussex
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Good to see another defense carry Tom Brady to a Super Bowl": $10 million head coach got back at Bucs QB for calling him an 'out of shape a**hole'
Next Article
Shaquille O'Neal owes Kevin Hart $1000 over a very comical bet made on Tik-Tok
Cricket Latest News
"Someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting": Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant as the one Indian batter he would love to bowl at due to this standout quality
“Someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting”: Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant as the one Indian batter he would love to bowl at due to this standout quality

Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant over the rest of the present young Indian batters in…