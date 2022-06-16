Chinnaswamy Stadium matches all match result T20I: Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium matches in 2022 IPL

Chinnaswamy Stadium matches all match result T20I: Bengaluru will be hosting a T20I after more than two years on Sunday.

T20-deprived fans are bracing themselves for the return of the format to Bengaluru after almost 33 months with India set to host Africa in the fifth and last T20I of the ongoing series.

Interestingly, the last T20 to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was also an India vs South Africa encounter in September 2019. It is due to this dearth in short-format cricket in the city that online tickets for Sunday’s match got sold out within no time after being put on sale for general public.

The same happening even when Bengaluru hosted an India-Sri Lanka Test match only three months ago speaks highly about the enthusiasm among fans for this match.

Set to be the eighth T20I in Bengaluru, it will be India’s sixth one here. Readers must note that the home team has won three and lost two out of its five T20Is at this venue. South Africa, on the other hand, have won their only Chinnaswamy Stadium T20I.

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Year India Pakistan Pakistan 5 wickets 2012 Sri Lanka West Indies West Indies 7 wickets 2016 Australia Bangladesh Australia 3 wickets 2016 India Bangladesh India 1 run 2016 India England India 75 runs 2017 India Australia Australia 7 wickets 2019 India South Africa South Africa 9 wickets 2019 India South Africa 2022

As mentioned above, Bengaluru hasn’t hosted a T20 since 2019. While multiple venues of the city have hosted other domestic tournaments in the recent years including the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been awarded to other cities of late.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, arguably the most popular Indian Premier League franchise, hasn’t played an IPL match in Bengaluru since 2019. Since the outbreak of novel COVID-19 pandemic, Bengaluru hasn’t hosted any IPL match which might change in 2023.