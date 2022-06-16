India vs South Africa 5th T20 tickets online booking: IND vs SA 5th T20 Bengaluru box-office and offline ticket booking process

India vs South Africa 5th T20 tickets online booking: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting the final T20I of the ongoing series.

The fifth and final T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. A city and a venue known for their keen interest in live sport of the highest standard, fans have been waiting for June 19 for quite some time now.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of a Test match against Sri Lanka earlier this year, Bengaluru will be hosting a T20I after more than two years. Co-incidentally, the last T20I at this venue had also been played between India and South Africa.

With the Chinnaswamy Stadium also bereft of hosting Indian Premier League matches for three seasons in a row now, it doesn’t need to be explained why Bengaluru fans are eagerly awaiting for a T20 match in their city.

India vs South Africa 5th T20 tickets online booking

It is due to the same reason that online tickets for the fifth India vs South Africa T20I were sold out in no time after being made available for general public.

Been made available on online platform Paytm Insider, all the online tickets have been booked by fans for letting go of an opportunity of watching a T20I on a Sunday night was perhaps too much to sacrifice for supportive Bengaluru fans.

IND vs SA 5th T20 Bengaluru box-office and offline ticket booking process

Although for reasons related to an increase in capacity as the match date neared, the India-Sri Lanka Test match in March had allowed fans to book offline tickets after the online tickets were sold out. In the absence of an official confirmation from the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association), the same can’t be said of the upcoming T20I.