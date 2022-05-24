Cricket

“I will definitely be around IPL next year”: AB de Villiers confirms IPL 2023 return at RCB

AB de Villiers has recently revealed in an interview that he would definitely return to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
