“I will definitely be around IPL next year”: AB de Villiers confirms IPL 2023 return at RCB

AB de Villiers has recently revealed in an interview that he would definitely return to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won a single edition of the Indian Premier League so far, but they have one of the most loyal fanbases in the competition. A lot of big players have recently RCB inducted AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into their hall of fame.

Ahead of the IPL 2022, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With de Villiers, RCB reached playoffs five times, whereas they have also featured in a couple of finals as well. In a recent interview, ABD has given a news to cheer about to the RCB fans.

AB de Villiers confirms IPL 2023 return

In the Youtube video of VUSport Official, AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be returning to IPL next year. Recently, Virat Kohli also said to Danish Sait that de Villiers will be returning to RCB. ABD said that he is delighted that Virat confirmed it before, but the capacity in which he will return is not confirmed.

“I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven’t decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there,” de Villiers told VUSport.

Special moment! Thank you RCB family🙏 https://t.co/W2jDge58JJ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 17, 2022

AB de Villiers called Bengaluru his 2nd home, and he said that he would definitely want to return there and watch a fully-capacity crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it,” de Villiers added.

Also known as Mr 360, de Villiers has scored 4491 IPL runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL.