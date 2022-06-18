Chinnaswamy Stadium stands: Chinnaswamy Stadium average score in T20 matches

Chinnaswamy Stadium stands: The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting a T20I after almost 33 months.

Bengaluru is gearing up for its first-ever T20 match in almost 33 months. A city which has a thing for live sports, cricket fans in Bengaluru haven’t had an opportunity to watch a T20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium since September 2019.

While the last T20 to be played at this venue was also an India-South Africa T20I, it hasn’t hosted either the Indian Premier League or the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since then.

As a result, it isn’t a surprise as to why tickets for the imminent fifth India vs South Africa T20I in Bengaluru were sold out within no time from being put on sale for general public.

Not just any other T20I, Sunday night’s match will be a series-decider with both the teams currently leveled at 2-2 after four matches. Hence, expect fans to register a full capacity M Chinnaswamy Stadium tomorrow.

Chinnaswamy Stadium average score in T20 matches

Generally a high-scoring T20 venue, Chinnaswamy Stadium has an average innings total of 169.8 in the 111 T20s that it has hosted over the years.

Home ground to IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stadium has witnessed some immense power-hitting displays by the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in the biggest T20 tournament around the world in the past. Readers must note that the highest-ever IPL innings total had also come at this venue nine years ago.

Chinnaswamy Stadium stands

Multiple stands of the Chinnaswamy Stadium are N Stand, Grand Terrace, G Upper, M3 Stand, M2 Stand, C Lower, G Lower 1, G Lower 2, M4 Stand, M1 Stand, P1 Stand, P2 Stand, Pavilion Terrace, P Corporate, P3 Stand, A Stand, B Upper, P1 Stand, E Executive, D Corporate and B Lower.