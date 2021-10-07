Chris Jordan IPL 2021: Why is Nicholas Pooran not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs CSK?

Nicholas Pooran not playing: Punjab Kings have dropped their overseas batter after his extended lean patch this season.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. That is one of the reasons why we are bowling first as we can have a look at the permutations and combinations to look at. The middle order has tried their best and hasn’t delivered at times. They are all quality players and performed for their respective teams,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

“It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back for the second leg, we knew we will have back to back games. We had three games in five days. The heat is a factor. The wicket looks good,” Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss while also saying that they haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Why is Nicholas Pooran not playing vs CSK?

The only change made ahead of this match is in the form of Kings batter Nicholas Pooran who has been dropped for their last league match to accommodate an extra pacer in Chris Jordan.

In the 12 matches that Pooran has played for PBKS this season, his 85 runs have come at a poor average and strike rate of 7.71 and 111.84 respectively. Readers must note that it is for the second time that Pooran has been dropped by Punjab this season.

Playing his first match of the UAE leg, Jordan has a solitary chance of creating any impact for his team. In 12 matches for Kings this season, Jordan has picked 11 wickets at an average of 34.55, an economy rate of 9.38 and a strike rate of 22.09.