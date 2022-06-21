Colombo Cricket Stadium weather forecast: Colombo weather today Premdasa Stadium 4th SL vs AUS ODI

Colombo weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fourth SL vs AUS ODI.

Australian bowlers have reciprocated well to captain Aaron Finch’s decision of bowling first after winning the toss in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo today.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Pat Cummins joined hands to dismiss the Sri Lankan top-order comprising of Niroshan Dickwella (1), Kusal Mendis (14) and Pathum Nissanka (13).

Opening the bowling with Josh Hazlewood, Maxwell drew first blood in his first over itself. Dickwella, who wanted to step out against Maxwell, found himself in an awkward position on the back of losing his balance and getting stumped in the process. Dickwella was so out of his crease that even an Alex Carey fumble provided him with no chance of returning to the crease.

Stars in a record run-chase at the R Premdasa Stadium on Sunday, Mendis and Nissanka couldn’t carry forward their form from the third ODI. While Mendis played on a Cummins delivery on to his stumps, Nissanka edged a cross-seam Marsh delivery to Carey behind the stumps.

Colombo weather today Premdasa Stadium

The weather at the R Premdasa Stadium has been conducive for uninterrupted play to happen thus far. With a 99% cloud cover over the city today, clouds have made their presence felt on a couple of occasions till now. However, there hasn’t been any sign of rain in Colombo as of now.

Going by AccuWeather’s weather forecast for Tuesday, the situation might not last long as there are high chances of rain to pour down in Colombo today. While the temperature will decrease a bit towards the night, the rain probability will increase around 10:00 PM (local time). Hence, a rain interruption shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

Colombo Cricket Stadium weather hourly

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

08:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

09:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 39%).

10:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

11:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).