“Come by the pool”: When KL Rahul met Chris Gayle for guidance after India dropped him during West Indies tour 2019

KL Rahul has revealed an incident with Chris Gayle where he called him for guidance on the show “Breakfast with Champions”

Indian batter KL Rahul used to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013 and 2016. He then shared the team with the Universe Boss Chris Gayle. In the 2016 season, RCB had a top-5 of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers, Shane Watson and KL Rahul.

Chris Gayle has scored 4965 IPL runs at a strike-rate of 148.96, courtesy of six hundred and 31 half-centuries. He also holds the record of scoring the highest individual score (175* vs Pune) and the fastest hundred (30 balls) of IPL. Gayle is the only player in the IPL history to win back to back Orange caps.

When KL Rahul called Chris Gayle for guidance

On the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor, KL Rahul shared an incident with Chris Gayle. KL Rahul was a part of the ICC 2019 World Cup squad, and then they traveled to West Indies right after it. Rahul was dropped from the series, and he said that he was frustrated.

Rahul then messaged Chris Gayle, who was having a drink near the pool as he was going to play his 300th game the next day.

“I was messaging him (Gayle), he said to come by the pool, I’m having a drink. It was his 300th game the next day, so he was very happy and he had some friends over,” Rahul said.

500+ runs in most consecutive seasons in IPL

4 David Warner (2014-17)

3 Chris Gayle (2011-13)

3 KL Rahul (2018-20) *#IPL2020 #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ZpBMhTicPq — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 18, 2020

“So I went, I was by the pool. He came, sat with me, spoke to me like why you are not playing and this & that.”

Rahul revealed that Chris Gayle gave him some golden advice in order to not get dropped from the side. Gayle also said that it was in Rahul’s own hands to get dropped from the side or not.

“If 70s are not enough, get 150, get 200 if that’s not enough. And that’s how you need to look at things. If 600 runs IPL season is not enough then get 800,” Rahul revealed what Gayle said to him.

“Or like if you’re getting 50s, 60s in the World Cup, you should have converted and gotten 100-120s. Then none has the power to drop you.”