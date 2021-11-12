Commonwealth Games cricket: India Women Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule and fixtures

India Women Commonwealth Games 2022: India will play a high-profile tournament-opener against Australia next year.

Cricket will return to Commonwealth Games after a 24-year gap next year. Commonwealth Games 2022, slated to be conducted in Birmingham, will be the first time when women’s cricket will be played in Commonwealth Games.

The only other instance of cricket’s participation in Commonwealth Games had come in 1998 when as many as 16 men’s teams (including India) had participated in Games which were held in Malaysia.

Half the number of teams from the men’s edition more than two decades ago, a total of eight women’s teams will be divided into two groups in Commonwealth Games 2022.

A high-profile India-Australia clash will kick-start the tournament at the Edgbaston on July 29. An even bigger clash featuring India and Pakistan will be played on July 31 (Sunday). Each team will get to play three league matches and top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Unlike the men’s competition in 1998, Commonwealth Games 2022 won’t comprise of ODI cricket. Instead, women will play a 10-day T20 tournament.

Group A – Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group – New Zealand, South Africa, England, TBC

India Women Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule and fixtures

July 29 – Australia vs India

July 31 – India vs Pakistan

August 3 – Barbados vs India

ICC (International Cricket Council) Acting Chief Geoff Allardice said in a statement, “We have seen tremendous growth of the women’s game over the past few years and the Commonwealth Games will undoubtedly be another major moment on that journey.

“Today’s announcement of the match schedule gives fans lots to look forward to, not least with the opening game between ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 finalists Australia and India and we know that Edgbaston will provide a great stage for the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC and our Members, I would like to thank the Commonwealth Games Federation for all the support and look forward to some exciting cricket in Birmingham 2022.”