“Won’t stop until we turn this Silver into Gold”: Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message on Instagram post India’s loss in Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match

Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message: The Indian batter played a rescuing act alongside her captain at Edgbaston last night.

Much like a large number of fans and experts, batter Jemimah Rodrigues is also proud of the Indian Women’s cricket team for winning a Silver medal in cricket’s first-ever attempt at Commonwealth Games.

India, who had lost the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final to Australia, couldn’t pin down the Aussies yet again in a world final in Birmingham last night. Another case of so-near-yet-so-far for this Indian team, the sight of India missing out on another world title by a slim margin was disappointing without a doubt.

“I feel when you’re playing, it’s much easier to keep your nerves. But I think the way the team fought, our Indian team, I think we are very proud of them,” Rodrigues addressed the reporters during a post-match interaction.

“Me personally too, because if you go to see the age of our team, the average age is 22, 23, 24, and the way the girls showed grit and determination today; even after losing we had a team huddle and that’s what was spoken. We looked at each other’s faces [and said] ‘We are proud of this team and the way we have fought and you better keep your chins up because we have made India proud.”

Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message on Instagram post India’s loss in Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match

Rodrigues, 21, took to her social media platforms to share a heartening message for the team. Laying emphasis on the potential which this Indian team has shown in Commonwealth Games 2022, Rodrigues hinted at there being no reason for India not winning a world title in the near future.

“Sath Mein Girenge

Sath Mein Uthenge

Hum Hai Team India

Hum Sath Mein Chalenge!” ❤️#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/6ie5znGDQ8 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 8, 2022

Rodrigues, who joined hands with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to put together a rescuing 71-ball 96-run third-wicket partnership in the final after India lost their opening batters cheaply within the first three overs, finished the tournament as India’s second-highest run-scorer (fifth-highest overall) with her 146 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 73 and 116.80 respectively.