Cricket

“They will go home disappointed”: Sourav Ganguly remarks Commonwealth Games final was India’s game to win vs Australia at Edgbaston

"They will go home disappointed": Sourav Ganguly remarks Commonwealth Games final was India's game to win vs Australia at Edgbaston
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
$500,000 worth Dennis Rodman’s mother focused on his sisters more than him because of his shortcomings in sports
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"They will go home disappointed": Sourav Ganguly remarks Commonwealth Games final was India's game to win vs Australia at Edgbaston
“They will go home disappointed”: Sourav Ganguly remarks Commonwealth Games final was India’s game to win vs Australia at Edgbaston

Commonwealth Games final: India and Australia participated in a closely contested tense final at Edgbaston…