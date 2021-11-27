County Cricket 2022: Kent signs Kiwi pacer Matt Henry for the County Championship and Royal One Day Cup

County Cricket 2022: Kent have confirmed the signing of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry for the 2022 County Season.

Matt Henry will return to Kent for the 2022 county season. The Kiwi pacer will be available to play seven County Championship games and the Royal One Day Cup for the side.

Matt Henry played for Kent in 2018, whereas he was also set to return in 2020. However, the covid restrictions forced him to withdraw from the side. Henry was the highest wicket-taker of Division-2 in the 2018 County Championship. He scalped 75 wickets in just 11 games at a stupendous average of 15.48. In the 2018 Royal One Day Cap, Kent reached the final of the tournament. Matt was awarded as Kent’s best bowler of the tournament with 16 wickets in 11 games.

County Cricket 2022: Matt Henry expresses his delight on joining Kent

In 2021, Henry played a test in England for New Zealand at the Edgasbton stadium. He managed the scalp six wickets in that game. Henry has expressed his delight to join Kent for the next county season.

“I have really good memories of playing for Kent in the past,” Henry said.

“I’m driven to bring more success to the county in 2022. It was fantastic to see Kent win silverware in 2021, and I know that further trophies are the target for everyone at the county next season – hopefully I can have an impact in making that happen.”

7 DOWN! Matt Henry strikes! Adam Riley snaffles a low chance to remove Bears captain Jeetan Patel for 7. The New Zealander’s 49th @CountyChamp wicket. Wright joins Hose 45* 44.2 overs remaining – Kent require 3 wickets, Warks need 114 runs. Scorecard: https://t.co/hMQnMFYize pic.twitter.com/byKN3et9cJ — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) June 23, 2018

Paul Downton, Kent’s director of cricket has also welcomed Matt Henry to the club. He said, “We’re delighted to welcome Matt back to Kent for the second half of the season.”

“We know he will be a great influence on our dressing room and he has regularly shown himself to be a bowler of the highest quality in English conditions.”

Kent won the title of T20 Blast in 2021 and would want to improve next season. Henry’s experience will play a vital role for the side. Henry has scalped 335 first-class wickets, whereas he also has 211 List-A wickets under his belt. Matt has scalped 37 test wickets, whereas he also has 98 ODI wickets for New Zealand. The English pitches will suit Henry’s style of play.