County Cricket: All-rounder Ben Stokes signs three years contract extension with Durham

English all-rounder Ben Stokes will be a Durham player till the end of the 2024 season. Stokes has signed a three years extension with the club. Stokes made his Durham debut in 2010 and has been a vital part of them. Although, due to International commitments, his participation has been limited.

County Cricket: Ben Stokes signs extension with Durham

Ben Stokes made his comeback to cricket in the Brisbane test after a series of finger injuries and mental health issues. After his finger injury earlier this season, Stokes did make his return to Durham in the T20 Blast. After signing the contract, Stokes has expressed his delight.

“I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham,” Stokes said.

“I have had some fantastic memories playing for the Club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future.”

Stokes has played 64 FC games for Durham, scoring 3611 runs, with 185 as his highest score. He has also represented Durham in 62 T20 Blast games and has the highest score of 90*.

Marcus North, director of Cricket at Durham has hailed the retention of Ben Stokes with the club.

“Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge.”

“It’s fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes.”

“We are extremely happy that Ben has agreed his future to Durham for a further 3 years.”

Stokes has turned into a world-class all-rounder since his debut for Durham. The big-hitting left-hander has played 71 test matches for England, scoring 4631 runs averaging 37.04, and taking 163 wickets which includes his famous 135* against Australia at Headingley.