Cricket Australia centrally contracted players 2022-23: Australian cricketers with central contracts list

Cricket Australia centrally contracted players 2022-23: 20 players have been awarded the central contract for the next season.

Cricket Australia have announced their central contracts for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The 2021-22 season was a tremendous one for the Australian Cricket Team.

Australia won the ICC T20 World Cup, whereas they also won the Ashes 2021-22 convincingly. The test series win in Pakistan was a cherry on the cake. A total of twenty players have been rewarded the contracts for the upcoming season.

The contract was rewarded to just 17 players last time around. There are seven new editions in the last, whereas four players have been left out.

Cricket Australia centrally contracted players 2022-23

Josh Inglis has been given the central contract for the very first time. Inglis was a part of the T20 World Cup squad, but he could not get a game. He made his debut in the T20Is against Sri Lanka and has been a part of all three formats of the game.

Scott Boland broke all sorts of records in the Ashes 2021-22 campaign, where he scalped 18 wickets in just three games at 9.56. He has been rewarded with the contract.

Mitchell Marsh is also back in the mix after a spectacular season with the Aussie white-ball team. Mitch Marsh won the Australian T20 Player of the year trophy for the 2021 season. He scored 627 T20I runs at 36.90 in 2021, whereas he also had some significant performances with the ball.

Travis Head, who won the Players of the Series in the Ashes is also rewarded with the contract. Head scored 357 runs in the Ashes at an average of 59.50. Usman Khawaja scored a double ton in the Ashes, he is also on the contract list. Khawaja was the highest run-scorer in Pakistan vs Australia tests as well.

We’ve offered national contracts to 20 men’s players for 2022-23! A huge congratulations to Josh Inglis who is new to the list 👏 pic.twitter.com/2kUEVLH8jF — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 7, 2022

Jhye Richardson has been excluded from the contracts list. The right-arm pacer took a fifer in the Adelaide Ashes test, but he has struggled to maintain his fitness. He missed the recent Sheffield Shield final due to an injury. Jhye is expected to make his return to international cricket on the Sri Lankan tour.

Kane Richardson has also missed out this time around. Richardson has been an important part of the white-ball set-up, but he has played in just 12 T20Is in the last couple of years. Former test captain Tim Paine is also left out for obvious reasons.

Cricket Australia 2022-22 contract: Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa