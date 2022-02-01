“We reject outright that Justin was asked to reapply for his job”: Cricket Australia denies claims of asking Justin Langer to re-apply for his coaching role

Cricket Australia have denied all the claims about asking Justin Langer to re-apply for his position and the rumours of a heated debate.

The future of Justin Langer is becoming a hot topic in Australian cricket. The current contract of Justin Langer expires mid-way this season. However, the latest story from Fox Cricket has made the matter worse.

According to Fox Cricket, CA met with Justin Langer regarding his future. The CA offered Langer a short-term contract of 15 months. Although, Justin Langer is set to reject the offer as he sees this as a trial-period offer.

For the full four-year contract, it is believed that CA has asked Langer to re-apply for the job again. This has been taken in a very angry manner by Justin Langer. Pat Cummins also has an influence on the deal, as he wants Langer to stay. However, Langer believes that he won’t re-apply, but he deserves a multi-year deal considering his performances. Michael Vaughan also questioned this decision of Cricket Australia on Twitter.

Cricket Australia denies claims about asking Justin Langer to re-apply

In a shocking state of events, Cricket Australia has made a formal announcement. They have denied the reports published in Fox Cricket regarding Justin Langer’s incident. They have released a formal statement regarding the meeting news published on the website.

“There were a number of inaccuracies in a story written by Tom Morris on the Fox Sports website on Monday concerning a meeting between Australian men’s team Head Coach Justin Langer, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and EGM of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver on Friday,” CA said in a statement.

“While we do not comment on confidential conversations, we felt on this occasion it was important to correct the record.”

“Among other false claims, we reject outright the assertion that the meeting was fiery or heated and that Justin was asked to reapply for his job.”

“On performance, there is absolutely no way that Justin Langer cannot continue on as head coach of this Australian cricket team.” – Ricky Ponting#Ashes pic.twitter.com/AJFQGryCIj — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2022

They have said that they respect Langer and Friday’s meeting was the first one about the discussion. They will meet again to decide about his future.

“Justin has always been contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of this year and we have consistently maintained that discussions around the future of the role would commence following the conclusion of the men’s Ashes series.”

“Friday’s meeting was the first time that we had the opportunity to meet together in person, reflect on the team’s success and discuss the road ahead.”

“We will continue with this process and make an announcement once it is complete.”