Cricket IPL 2023 auction date: Has BCCI finalized IPL auction 2023 date?

Cricket IPL 2023 auction date: A mini auction is likely to take place ahead of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

After the successful conduction of what might have been the last mega auction which took place in February 2022 ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have possibly started with their preparations for the 16th edition of the lucrative league, which will take place next year.

As per Cricbuzz, IPL 2023 or IPL season 16, will take place from the fourth week of March next year, although confirmed dates for the same have not been confirmed as yet by the BCCI.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers set to feature in IPL 2023

However, what has been confirmed by the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is that IPL 2023 will certainly be back with its usual home-away format, as was the case till IPL 2019, when the term ‘COVID-19’ was not even heard of.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” remarked Ganguly.

Cricket IPL 2023 auction date

As per Cricbuzz, the mini-auction for IPL 2023 will take place in mid-December this year, with December 16 being decided as the tentative date for the same. As per the report, all the 10 franchises owners have been informally communicated and discussed with by the BCCI pertaining this development.

Also, the window for the trade of players between franchises will also open a week before the mini auction date, and will reopen post the auction.

Furthermore, the 10 franchises will begin the auction process with a purse limit of INR 95 Crore, as against INR 90 Crore during the previous mini auctions. There are also a few unverified reports of franchises likely to trade a player or two with the other franchises. In that case, the purse limit may further increase.