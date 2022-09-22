Cricket match in Hyderabad Cricket Stadium: Why is there a ruckus for Hyderabad Cricket Association tickets?

Cricket match in Hyderabad Cricket Stadium: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I.

India and Australia are up against each other in the 3-match T20I series. Australia won the first T20I in Mohali, whereas the 2nd T20I will be hosted in Nagpur on 23 September. The 3rd T20I of the series will take place in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be hosting an international game after 3 long years, and there is a lot of excitement amongst the fans for the same. However, some ugly scenes were seen on Tuesday regarding the distribution of tickets.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I between Australia and India in Hyderabad on Sunday, some ugly scenes were seen for the tickets. Hyderabad Cricket Association announced that the sale of offline tickets for the 3rd T20I match will start on 22 September 2022 on Gymkhana Ground from 10 am onwards.

However, the fans started to gather at the venue from 6 am only, and there was a huge queue of fans for the ticket collection. As time went by, the rush kept on increasing, and there was a lot of mismanagement for the same. The scene took a violent turn when the police officials started doing lathi-charge on the fans at the venue.

@allaboutcric_ heavy rush nearly 20k members at ghumkana Line started from main gate to Paradise metro 😯😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/XCfP0YBexT — Venu Gopal Reddy Kaipu (@Nanired11580312) September 22, 2022

The fans who booked their tickets online through Paytm Insider also got the same time to collect their physical tickets at the venue. It is being said that the fans who chose the delivery method for the tickets also were asked to come to the venue to collect their share of tickets.

After the stampede, the fans were forcibly removed from the venue, and there is no information about the restart of the online sale as well. With the game just a couple of days ago, it will be interesting to see how the tickets for the match will be distributed.