“They enjoy batting together a lot”: Matthew Hayden wants Virat Kohli to bat at number 3 and compliments his partnership with Suryakumar Yadav

Matthew Hayden has said that both Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli love batting together and Virat should stick to the number 3 spot.

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad to seal the series by 2-1. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, Team India made a brilliant comeback in the series. The duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli again proved their class in a difficult chase.

Chasing the target of 187 runs, Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs in 36 balls, whereas Virat Kohli scored 63 runs in 48 balls. Virat played an anchor role initially, but as soon as Surya got out, Virat was at his aggressive best. In the end, Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs in 16 balls to complete the victory.

Matthew Hayden praises Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli partnership

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has clearly said that Virat Kohli should bat at the number three position only with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the innings. Since Virat’s century against Afghanistan as an opener, there have been calls for Virat to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Hayden pointed out that number three is the glue for any side, and Australia is missing the same in Steve Smith. He insists that both Virat and Suryakumar Yadav enjoy batting together and that’s why Virat should play at number three only.

“We have been speaking a lot about this. For me, it’s almost a non-discussion. He bats at No. 3 for this reason. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have got a really good opening partnership. You consolidate at No. 3. The glue is what Australia have been missing in this series, that is Steve Smith,” Matthew Hayden said.

“You can obviously see the way that Sky and him bat together as well. They enjoy batting together a lot.”

The partnership of Virat and Suryakumar changed the match in India’s favour in Hyderabad. India were 30-2 at one stage after 3.4 overs, and both of them stitched a brilliant partnership of 104 runs in 10.2 overs to pull things back for the Indian team.