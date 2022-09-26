“How do you make batting look so beautiful?”: Mithali Raj adores Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass against Australia in Hyderabad T20I

Mithali Raj has praised the knock of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav that helped India to win the series against Australia in Hyderabad.

The last weekend was brilliant for India on the cricket field, India’s Women’s team defeated England on Saturday to give Jhulan Goswami a fitting tribute, whereas India’s Men’s team defeated Australia on Sunday to seal the 3-match T20I series in Hyderabad.

Deepti Sharma’s runout created all the headlines from the Women’s match, but all said and done, it was a legitimate dismissal by the Indian team. The 3rd T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad was also a brilliant affair, where Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya proved their class with the bat.

Chasing Australia’s total of 186 runs, India won the match in 19.5 overs by 6 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was at his very best, where he scored 69 runs in 36 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 5 boundaries. Virat Kohli also played a knock of 63 runs, whereas Pandya scored 25 runs in just 16 balls.

Mithali Raj adores Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass

Former Indian Women’s captain Mithali Raj has applauded the efforts of both Indian Men’s and Women’s teams for their incredible performances on the field. He congratulated the Indian Women’s team for their whitewash over England in their home conditions.

Mithali also particularly mentioned the innings of Suryakumar Yadav, who was at his very best in the Hyderabad T20I. She adored Suryakumar’s stroke play and asked him how he makes batting looks so beautiful.

“A 3-0 victory over England is a spectacular feat. The men’s team also pulled off a thrilling victory over the Aussies. Congratulations to @BCCIWomen and @BCCI for the series win! And Suryakumar Yadav, how do you make batting look so beautiful? Gorgeous strokeplay,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

Suryakumar has been in tremendous form for the Indian team in T20Is this season. He has scored 682 T20I runs this year in 20 matches at an average of 37.89 with the help of one century and 3 half-centuries. Surya’s T20I strike-rate in 2022 has been 182.84, which proves that he has been brilliant this year.