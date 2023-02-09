“I’m just speechless”: Australia dropping Travis Head in Nagpur Test beyond belief for Matthew Hayden

Nagpur’s VCA Stadium is hosting the 1st Test between India and Australia, and the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj gave the Indian team a dream start when they dismissed the duo of Usman Khawaja and David Warner in just 2.1 overs.

Pat Cummins surprised everyone at the toss that Travis Head has been dropped from the Playing XI. The pitch is made to trouble the left-handed batters of Australia, and the Australian team management opted to play Peter Handscomb, who is a right-handed batter over Head.

This decision has already sparked a lot of heat in the Australian media. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh also lashed out at the Australian team management for the same. Head was in great form ahead of the series, and it was a surprising decision to drop him.

Matthew Hayden stunned over Australia dropping Travis Head in Nagpur Test

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden expressed his disbelief in the commentary box during the Day 1 of the Nagpur Test regarding the axing of Travis Head from the Playing XI. He said that Head was the Player of the Australian summer, and he is speechless about the same.

“I can’t believe it. For me, he was the player of the summer. I’m just speechless,” Hayden expressed shock while calling the match for Star Sports Network alongside Sanjay Manjrekar and Dinesh Karthik.

It was a surprising decision to drop Head as he had a bumper summer in Australia. Against West Indies, he scored 312 runs in 2 Tests at 156.00 with the help of one century and one half-century, whereas he scored 213 runs at 53.25 with the help of 3 half-centuries against South Africa.

Hayden also pointed out that Head has the ability to score quick runs and can contribute with the bat as well. Head has a S/R of 61.14, which is better than the likes of other middle-order batters like Steve Smith (54.38), Alex Carey (58.28), Peter Handscomb (49.83), Matt Renshaw (42.50), etc.

Head has scored 5 Test centuries so far, and all of them are scored in Australian conditions. In the subcontinent, he averages just 21.30, which is the third-worst performance by an Australian after Greg Blewett (19.40) and Riche Benaud (20.16). He struggled against spin in the last year’s Pakistan and Sri Lanka tours as well.

Out of 6 dismissals, he got out against spinners 5 times against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Head has been incredible since his comeback to the Test team but his record in the sub-continent has not been great.