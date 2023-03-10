India vs Australia Vizag ODI tickets booking: Vizag cricket match tickets online IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 tickets price list

Visakhapatnam will be hosting an ODI after more than three years. Photo Courtesy: BCCI

The commencement of ticket sales for general public for the second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 04:00 PM (IST) today. Scheduled to be played on March 19, the match will be the first ODI to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the last three years.

Much like a majority of state associations in the country, ACA (Andhra Cricket Association) have tied-up with online ticketing platform Paytm Insider for selling the tickets of this match. The match will be played only a day after the first ODI. Set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, tickets for the first ODI were put on sale last week.

India vs Australia Vizag ODI tickets booking process

Interested fans can book the tickets from either the website or the mobile application of Paytm Insider. One should be able to find an icon showing “Mastercard Series 2nd ODI: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam” after changing the location to Visakhapatnam.

Click on “Buy Now” towards the right side of your computer screens to select both the preferred price category and number of tickets required. The subsequent steps will require you to provide email address before completing the transaction by making the payment.

It is worth mentioning that no information has been provided with respect to whether physical tickets will be delivered by the platform or not. If the platform doesn’t ask for a user’s residential (or any other preferred) address, the same won’t be available.

In such a case, fans will have no option than to visit one of the below mentioned three places to collect physical tickets (mandatory to enter the stadium on match day). These places will operate from March 14 (10:00 AM onward).

1) “B” Ground of Cricket Stadium PM Palem

2) GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium

3) Rajiv Gandhi Krida Pranganam

Vizag cricket match tickets online price list

A total of six different price categories are available for this match. They are INR 600, INR 1,500, INR 2,000, INR 3,000, INR 3,500 and INR 6,000.