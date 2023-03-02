IND vs AUS Mumbai ODI tickets price list: How to book India vs Australia Mumbai tickets Wankhede Stadium?

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be followed by India hosting Australia for three ODIs across as many cities before players from both the teams will join their respective franchises for the forthcoming 16th season of Indian Premier League.

Home to Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium is mostly buzzing with people thronging it throughout an IPL season. The iconic venue will, however, be hosting the first India-Australia ODI on March 17 as it will be the first match to be played at the stadium post its renovation process.

Readers must note that MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) put tickets for the first ODI on sale for general public yesterday. Available on online platform Paytm Insider, it is needless to say that Mumbaikars haven’t wasted a lot of time before booking tickets for an ODI which will be played in the city after more than three years.

IND vs AUS Mumbai ODI tickets price list

INR 2,000 – Sachin Tendulkar Stand C L3, Sachin Tendulkar Stand D L3, Sachin Tendulkar Stand E L3, Sachin Tendulkar Stand F L3, Sachin Tendulkar Stand G L3, North Stand H L3 and North Stand J L3.

INR 2,500 – Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion A L2, Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion B L2, Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion D L2, Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion E L2 and Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion F L2.

INR 5,000 – Grand Stand L4.

INR 15,000 – Sachin Tendulkar Stand Box 1 L1 and Dilip Vengsarkar Stand Box 12.

How to book India vs Australia Mumbai tickets?

Although the tickets for this match had started from INR 800 onward, only the above mentioned price categories are left on Paytm Insider at the moment. Hence, interested fans are advised to book these at the earliest. As far as the next round of ticket booking is concerned, no information about the same has been provided as of now.

All users have to do is change the location to “Mumbai” on the website or mobile application of Paytm Insider. An icon named “Mastercard Series 1st ODI: India vs Australia, Mumbai” will appear on the homepage itself.

Click on “Buy”, choose the preferred price range, select seats, provide all necessary details before completing the transaction by making the payment. Ticket(s) will be delivered to the address provided by a user 2-3 days prior to the match.