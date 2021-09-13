CSK squad IPL 2021: How many changes have Chennai Super Kings made to their squad for IPL 2021 Phase 2?

CSK squad IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings haven’t had to make any major change to their squad for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Having gained a reputation of doing well in the Indian Premier League over the years, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were second on the points table when the 14th season of the tournament had to be “suspended” due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

In the seven matches that Super Kings had played until then, they had won five and lost two to be only below Delhi Capitals and above Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians on the points table.

Super Kings, who had won five matches on the trot, were bereft of a sixth consecutive victory after Indians sealed a last-ball victory to chase down an emphatic 219-run target in Delhi. Readers must note that the season opener of the second phase will be played between these two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dhoni, who is mostly known for sticking with same combinations in the IPL, must be glad to find his original squad intact for the remainder of IPL 2021. By original, we mean the squad which was formed after IPL 2021 auction.

CSK, who had handed an IPL debut to Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2020, were without his services in the first half of IPL 2021 as he had opted out of tournament. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the UAE, Hazlewood has returned at Super Kings replacing his replacement Jason Behrendorff.

CSK squad IPL 2021

R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy.

Last 5 matches – L W W W W

Next match – September 19, vs Mumbai Indians in Dubai

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Faf du Plessis (320)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Sam Curran (9)