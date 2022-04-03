CSK troll memes: Twitter reactions and funniest IPL memes on CSK losing four wickets in powerplay vs PBKS 2022 IPL

CSK troll memes: Chennai Super Kings have registered a batting collapse in a run chase at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, defending champions Chennai Super Kings crumbled under pressure in the second innings.

Chasing a 181-run target, Chennai lost their first wicket in the second over when Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to Shikhar Dhawan at first slip. Gaikwad’s opening partner Robin Uthappa’s (13) attempt of walking down and flicking debutant pacer Vaibhav Arora resulted in him top-edging the ball to Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal.

Been trusted by Agarwal for a third over in the powerplay, Arora justified Agarwal’s decision by sending Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali (0) back to the pavilion as he played on a delivery on to his stumps. No different than Ali, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja (0) departed in the same manner although against left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Introduced into the attack in the eighth over, PBKS Odean Smith created instant impact by dismissing Ambati Rayudu (13). Having lost their fifth wicket in the eighth over, Chennai were in deep trouble walking towards their third loss in a row.

A 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket between all-rounder Shivam Dube (57) and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (23) did provide some respite but a required run rate in vicinity of 15 called for a near-implausible task.

Punjab all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who scored a maiden IPL half-century in the first innings, dismissed Dube and Dwayne Bravo (0) on consecutive deliveries in the 15th over to quash any hopes of a CSK victory.

CSK troll memes

What’s with #CSK this season.. worse than Pune super giants their first season .. MS the visionary gave up captaincy b4 the start.. he knew ?? — cjaisree (@cjaisree) April 3, 2022

#Jadeja #CSKvsPBKS #MSDhoni MS Dhoni left captaincy before hand after realising what kind of team CSK built this season: pic.twitter.com/rc09i6cGx5 — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 3, 2022

#CSKvsPBKS

CSKians right now: pic.twitter.com/C5VhDS7g6C — R A G H A V ✨ (@shutupraghuu) April 3, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.