CSK vs DC Man of the Match today match: Who won Man of the Match in today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?

CSK vs DC Man of the Match: The opening batter from Chennai Super Kings won the match award for his third half-century of the season.

Indian Premier League defending champions Chennai Super Kings have won their fourth match of the ongoing 15th season after defeating Delhi Capitals by a mammoth 91 runs.

A clinical victory as any, Super Kings bundled out Capitals for 117 in 17.4 overs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight. Had it not been for Shardul Thakur (24) and Kuldeep Yadav (5) playing six overs between them, Capitals would’ve been all out much before the 18th over.

Delhi, who were going at almost 10 runs per over till the seventh over, lost five wickets for 13 runs across 21 deliveries to fall behind drastically in a 209-run chase.

😥😥😥 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2022

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has rarely completed his four-over quota this season, emerged as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-13-3. Other than Ali, pace-bowling trio of Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo and Simarjeet Singh picked a couple of wickets apiece.

CSK vs DC Man of the Match today match

After Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (21) won the toss and chose to bowl, Super Kings opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) joined hands for a 110-run opening partnership.

Playing only his fourth IPL match, Conway registered his third half-century scoring seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 177.55 on Sunday. As a result, the 30-year old player was awarded with a maiden match award in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

“The thought process was just about keeping it simple. It was just about communicating with Ruturaj [Gaikwad]. With [Michael] Hussey [batting coach], I just discussed about how the surface would be and who the bowlers would be to target. I am just happy to build that partnership up with Rutu and the way he’s playing, he makes my job easier,” Conway told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.