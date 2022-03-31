CSK coach 2022: CSK batting coach and support staff 2022 IPL

CSK coach 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of the coaching staff of Indian Premier League 2022 side Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings will take Lucknow Super Giants in their second IPL 2022 league game tonight at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Super Kings lost their first game to the Knight Riders in the opening game of the season. Moeen Ali will make his return to CSK in this game.

Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Group B. A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams

The team will play its last league game against the Rajasthan Royals on 20 May 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two most anticipated games against Mumbai Indians will be played on 21 April and 12 May at DY Patil and Wankhede Stadium, respectively.

MS Dhoni has left the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, and Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the new captain.

CSK coach 2022

Former Kiwi batter Stephen Fleming is the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings. He played as a player for the franchise in 2008 and became the coach in 2009. Fleming has been the coach of the franchise since then. Former Australian batter Michael Hussey is the batting coach of the side.

Lakshmipathy Balaji, who took the first-ever hattrick in IPL history is the bowling coach of the side, whereas Eric Simmons is the bowling consultant.

Stephen Fleming: “MS Dhoni’s knock was a positive but we were rusty in many parts. A lot of improvement is needed.” #IPL2022 @ChennaiIPL — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 26, 2022

Head coach: Stephen Fleming

Batting coach: Michael Hussey

Bowling coach: Lakshmipathy Balaji

Bowling Consultant: Eric Simmons

Fielding coach: Rajiv Kumar

Physiotherapist: Tommy Simsek

Trainer: Gregory King

Team Manager: R Russel

Team Doctor: Dr. Madhu Thottappillil

High-Performance Analyst: Lakshmi Narayanan

Logistics Manager: Sanjay Natarajan

Team Masseur: Khalil Khan