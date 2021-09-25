CSK vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 38

CSK vs KKR Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 38th match of IPL 2021.

The 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Super Kings, who are in a one-on-one battle against Delhi Capitals for the top position on the points table, would be keen to once again replace Capitals at the top by winning the eighth out of their 10th match this season.

Coming on the back of a below par first leg of IPL 2021, Knight Riders turned things around quickly in this leg on the back of two consecutive victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Facing a third strong opposition in a row in the form of Chennai, Eoin Morgan and his men would be eager to extend their winning streak to further bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches won by KKR: 9

Matched played in India: 22 (CSK 15, KKR 7)

Matches played outside India: 4 (CSK 1, KKR 2)

CSK average score against KKR: 157

KKR average score against CSK: 154

Most runs for CSK: 736 (Suresh Raina)

Most runs for KKR: 324 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for KKR: 16 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for CSK: 13 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Eoin Morgan)

The last time when Chennai and Kolkata had had locked horns against each other was at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. Being asked to bat first by Morgan, CSK had posted a dominating 220/3 in 20 overs on the back of a 115-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) and Faf du Plessis (95).

Losing half their side for 31 runs inside the powerplay, Kolkata hadn’t gone down without a fight as individual half-centuries from Pat Cummins (66) and Andre Russell (54) saved them from a humiliating defeat.