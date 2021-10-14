CSK vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats | IPL 2021 Final

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Records in IPL: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2021 Final.

The final match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai tomorrow.

Playing their 12th season in the IPL, Super Kings are all set to take part in their ninth final – most by any team in the history of the biggest T20 league across the world. Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be playing their third final on Friday. Readers must note that Kolkata are yet to lose an IPL final.

KKR, who had won their maiden IPL title in 2012, had faced CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium back in the day. The match is fondly remembered for Knight Riders wicket-keeper batter Manvinder Bisla scoring a match-winning 89 (48) with the help of eight fours and five sixes in a 191-run chase.

Four current Chennai players namely MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo had played that match. For Kolkata, all-rounders Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan are the only two players who had played in IPL 2021 final.

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by CSK: 17

Matches won by KKR: 9

Matches played in India: 22 (CSK 15, KKR 7)

Matches played outside India: 5 (CSK 2, KKR 2)

Matches played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 1 (CSK 1, KKR 0)

CSK average score against KKR: 158

KKR average score against CSK: 154

Most runs for CSK: 747 (Suresh Raina)

Most runs for KKR: 344 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for CSK: 16 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for KKR: 19 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for CSK: 15 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for KKR: 5 (Eoin Morgan)

The last time when Super Kings and Knight Riders had locked horns against each other was in Abu Dhabi last month. A thrilling last-ball finish had witnessed Deepak Chahar running a single as Chennai had registered a 2-wicket victory. It is worth mentioning that CSK have won four out of their last five matches against KKR.