Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be locking horns against each other in the sixth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tomorrow.

One of the most followed IPL franchises, Super Kings will be playing a match at their home ground for the first time in almost four years. Hence, fans across the country should brace themselves for watching a festival-like atmosphere at this iconic venue.

The development also means that Chennai’s first two IPL 2023 matches are against the two newest teams. Much like the case against Gujarat Titans, CSK haven’t won a match against LSG as well. Having said that, unlike losing twice against GT last season, Super Kings had lost only once against Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Due to a lack of matches between these two oppositions, there aren’t many head-to-head records available for this fixture. That being said, it is worth mentioning that their only match till date is popularly remembered for Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni putting together a match-winning 13-ball 40-run fifth-wicket partnership which included scoring 25 runs off Shivam Dube’s penultimate over.

CSK vs LSG Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by CSK: 1

Matches won by LSG: 0

Matches played in April: 0 (CSK 0, LSG 0)

Matches played on Monday: 0 (CSK 0, LSG 0)

Matches played at MA Chidambaram Stadium: 0 (CSK 0, LSG 0)

CSK average score against LSG: 210

LSG average score against CSK: 211

Most runs for CSK: 49 (Shivam Dube)

Most runs for LSG: 61 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for CSK: 2 (Dwaine Pretorius)

Most wickets for LSG: 2 (Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan)

Most catches for CSK: 1 (Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for LSG: NA

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).