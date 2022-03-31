“AB Baby”: Aakash Chopra bows to Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis as CSK lose after Shivam Dube leaks 25 runs in one over

Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis: Lucknow Super Giants have won their first match by sealing an emphatic chase tonight.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants sealed an emphatic chase against Chennai Super Kings to win the first-ever match.

Chasing a 211-run target, Super Giants needed as many as 34 runs in the last two overs. Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja’s ploy of introducing all-rounder Shivam Dube into the attack to bowl the penultimate over didn’t reap fruits for the defending champions.

Playing only his fifth delivery, rookie LSG batter Ayush Badoni hit Dube for a six to kick-start a game-changing over. Badoni’s effort was followed by overseas batter Evin Lewis hitting two fours and a six as LSG collected 25 runs from the over.

A match-winning 13-ball 40-run partnership between Lewis and Badoni powered Lucknow to a 6-wicket victory with three balls remaining in the match.

In what was his fourth IPL half-century, Lewis scored 55* (23) with the help of six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 239.13. Badoni, on the other hand, followed his maiden IPL half-century with 19* (9) comprising of a couple of sixes.

Apart from the unbeaten pair, Lucknow thrived on the back of a 99-run opening partnership between captain KL Rahul (40) and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (61).

Twitter reactions on Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis as LSG beat CSK:

Whoaaaaa…this kid Badoni. AB Baby. Ufff…nerves of steel. Evin Lewis. Lucknow Super Giants. Take a bow 🙇 #IPL2022 #LSGvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 31, 2022

Badoni! Wow, such composure. What a find. Such a slim, little young man hitting it far…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2022

Ayush Badani – fire in his belly, visible in his eyes. The kid’s special #CSKvLSG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 31, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.