Which IPL Team has Most Fans: Exploring ‘Fan Following’ of All IPL 2023 Teams

Despite having not lifted an Indian Premier League title with the tournament having completed fifteen successful years of its existence, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise has made sure to excel in its social media game by providing its fans some quality content.

Thus, while it had some 2.3 million followers on Instagram in the year 2019, its popularity surged to an extent that the count touched the 10 million mark just a day ago. Also, while it ranked around fourth or fifth amongst eight teams (back in 2019) in terms of social media engagement, it has now emerged to be the most popular franchise, a huge share for which goes to its loyal fans as well.

Much of the credit also goes to the quality players the think-tank has be able to rope in. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have a massive fan base very few cricketers in the world have at present.

We are 10 Million bolder and stronger on Instagram. 💪 Thank you for your unwavering loyalty and for being the best fans in the world. You are the heartbeat of RCB! 💓#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/sBwa78MLjZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2023

Which IPL Team has Most Fans

The five-time IPL champion franchise Mumbai Indians, and the four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings have been the top two sides for quite some years now in terms of fan base and popularity.

CSK’s skipper since the inception of the league – MS Dhoni, has perhaps been the single biggest factor for the ‘Yellow Army’ marginally surpassing MI in terms of fan following across top-3 social media sites in Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

While CSK have a combined fan following count of 33.5 million (as of today) across the above mentioned social media sites, MI are marginally below them with 32.3 million followers.

RCB are placed at the third spot with 25.9 million followers, while KKR take the fourth spot with 24.7 million.

‘Fan Following’ of All IPL 2023 Teams