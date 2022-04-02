CSK vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings records and stats IPL 2022

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 11.

The 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow. It will be for the first time in 15 years that these two teams will be facing each other at this particular venue.

In what is the first instance of Super Kings losing their first two matches of an IPL season, they are currently reeling at the eight position on the points table. Kings, on the other hand, are just a position above despite winning and losing a match each so far this season.

Out of the three matches that they’ve played at this venue, Chennai have won one and lost the other two including losing their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Punjab, who had played their only match at the CCI 12 years ago, are yet to register a victory at this venue.

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches won by PBKS: 10

Matches played in April: 10 (CSK 6, PBKS 4)

Matches played in India: 20 (CSK 12, PBKS 8)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 0 (CSK 0, PBKS 0)

CSK average score against PBKS: 166

PBKS average score against CSK: 158

Most runs for CSK: 537 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for PBKS: 101 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for PBKS: 3 (Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma)

Most catches for CSK: 20 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Shahrukh Khan)

The last CSK vs PBKS encounter had resulted in the latter sealing a 135-run target in just 13 overs on the back of the then captain KL Rahul’s match-winning 98* (42) comprising of seven fours and eight sixes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).