CSK vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings stats | IPL 2021 Match 53

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 53rd match of IPL 2021.

The 53rd match of the ongoing of 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai as part of the sixth double header of the UAE leg tomorrow.

In the 13 matches that Super Kings have played this season, they have won nine and lost four to be at the second position on the points table. Having lost their last two matches, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men would want to enter the playoffs with a victory under their belt.

Kings, on the other hand, are all but out of contention as far as qualifying for the playoffs is concerned. Having won just five out of their 13 matches this season, Lokesh Rahul and his men are currently at the sixth position. For Punjab to qualify, they will have to beat Chennai by a monumental margin and then hope for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians to lose their respective matches will a similar margin.

As far as playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, CSK have won seven and lost four out of their 11 matches at this venue. Meanwhile, PBKS have won six and lost four out of their 10 matches here.

CSK vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches won by PBKS: 9

Matches played in India: 20 (CSK 12, PBKS 8)

Matches played outside India: 4 (CSK 4, PBKS 1)

CSK average score against PBKS: 167

PBKS average score against CSK: 158

Most runs for CSK: 719 (Suresh Raina)

Most runs for PBKS: 267 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for PBKS: 4 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for CSK: 19 (Mahendra Singh Dhoni)

Most catches for PBKS: 4 (Lokesh Rahul)

Super Kings, who have won four out of their last five matches against Kings, had emerged as the victorious side in their last encounter in Mumbai earlier this year.