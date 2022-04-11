CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats and records 2022 IPL

CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 22.

The 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tomorrow.

The famous South Indian derby will be the second consecutive and eighth overall match of this season in Navi Mumbai. An unprecedented start for Super Kings in the history of the tournament, they are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table after shockingly losing their first four matches.

Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have done way better to be at the fourth position on the points table on the back of three wins and a loss in their four matches so far.

In their five previous matches at this venue, Chennai have won thrice and lost twice (including once this season). Meanwhile, Bangalore have won and lost two matches each here including winning and losing once each this season.

CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL record

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by CSK: 18

Matches won by RCB: 9

Matches played in April: 10 (CSK 8, RCB 1)

Matches played in India: 22 (CSK 15, RCB 6)

Matches played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: 0 (CSK 0, RCB 0)

CSK average score against RCB: 154

RCB average score against CSK: 145

Most runs for CSK: 748 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for RCB: 962 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for CSK: 16 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for RCB: 9 (Harshal Patel)

Most catches for CSK: 15 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for RCB: 12 (Virat Kohli)

CSK, who have won their last three matches against RCB, had last faced them during an IPL 2021 league match in Sharjah. A convincing all-round performance had witnessed CSK sealing a 157-run chase with six wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).