CSK vs RCB Man of the Match today: Who was awarded the Man of the Match award in Royal Challengers vs Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

CSK vs RCB Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings played a massive role in reducing the opposition in the first innings.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to further strengthen their position on the points table.

Chasing a 157-run target, Chennai sealed the chase with the iconic duo of Suresh Raina (17 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (11 not out) sealing the chase with 11 deliveries to go.

CSK is rocking it. Romba Nalla . Absolutely Brilliant use of Bowlers from Dhoni and a comfortable chase for Chennai.

It was a brisk 71-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) which had laid a solid foundation for the rest of their batsmen at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

CSK vs RCB Man of the Match today

Super Kings, who have regained the top position on the points table by winning their seventh match of the season, need another victory to confirm their position in IPL 2021 playoffs.

Dhoni, who had won the toss and chose to field earlier in the evening, had led his team to restrict Royal Challengers to 156/6 in 20 overs despite Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Paddikal’s (70) 111-run opening partnership.

With bowling figures of 4-0-24-3, veteran CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the pick of their bowlers dismissing the likes of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3). Known for his magical slower deliveries, Bravo made full use of the sluggish surface to prevent the opposition’s batters from finding boundaries tonight.

“I just strive to be competitive. IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesn’t. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going. RCB are a big side, and Virat [Kohli] is a very good player, so important wicket.

“Wanted to just keep it simple. Variations, yorkers, slower balls, just stuck to my basics. Today, I bowled around the wicket and wide yorkers, leg stump yorkers. That gets the batters thinking which way the ball will go. Its all about keeping myself healthy,” Bravo was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony.