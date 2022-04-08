CSK vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad records and stats IPL 2022

CSK vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 17.

The 17th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Navi Mumbai tomorrow. Afternoon match of the third IPL 2022 double-header day, this match will be followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians contesting against each other in Pune.

Among the three teams who are yet to win a match this season, Chennai and Hyderabad are struggling at the eighth and 10th position on the points table respectively.

Fifth match of the season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, it will also be the fifth time when Super Kings will be playing here. While they have won three and lost one out of their four previous matches at this venue, the last that they had played here was more than a decade ago. Sunrisers, on the contrary, will be playing their first-ever match in Navi Mumbai.

CSK vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by CSK: 13

Matches won by SRH: 4

Matches played in April: 7 (CSK 6, SRH 1)

Matches played in India: 13 (CSK 10, SRH 3)

Matches played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: 0 (CSK 0, SRH 0)

CSK average score against SRH: 172

SRH average score against CSK: 164

Most runs for CSK: 413 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for SRH: 338 (Kane Williamson)

Most wickets for CSK: 19 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for SRH: 8 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for CSK: 11 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for SRH: 9 (Kane Williamson)

CSK, who have won four out of their last five contests against SRH, had also emerged as the victorious side in their last match against them in Sharjah over six months ago.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).