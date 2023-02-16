“This is the Worst Sports Take of 2023”: Nick Wright Destroys NBC’s Tom Curran for Calling Patrick Mahomes’ Comparison With Tom Brady “Utterly Disrespectful”

Patrick Mahomes has quickly established himself as the poster boy of the NFL. It is truly hard to believe that someone so young as him has already guided his team to as many as 3 Super Bowls in just 6 seasons.

Given that the Chiefs last won a Super Bowl title in 1970 before Mahomes’ arrival, and have now won 2 in just 6 years, it would be fair to say that Patrick is, well and truly, a generational talent.

Even during Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes played with a half-fit ankle and still managed to guide his team to a memorable victory. The reigning MVP is probably the most prized possession for the people of Kansas City which is why, they are leaving no stone unturned in showering love on their favorite quarterback.

As one can expect, whenever a player like Patrick comes around, fans quickly start comparing him to the greats of the game. In the last few days, the Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady debate has really gained a lot of momentum and now, it is getting a bit ugly.

🚨 QUICK SLANTS POLL 🚨 How high has Patrick Mahomes climbed on the list of all-time quarterbacks? Show your work!! (See you tonight for the ’22 season finale at 6 p.m.!) — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 14, 2023

Nick Wright says Tom Brady’s best year was worse then Patrick Mahomes’ first year as a starter

Recently, NBC’s Tom Curran stated that people are stepping over the line by comparing Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes as Patrick still needs to achieve a lot more in order to qualify for the GOAT debate.

“What’s interesting about the rush to promote Mahomes as the new GOAT is that he just has so far to go, and it’s so disrespectful to the body of work that Tom Brady put together,” Curran recently claimed.

“It’s not LeBron vs Michael Jordan at all. It’s Alex English versus Bill Russell,” Tom added. Reacting to this, staunch Chiefs supporter Nick Wright claimed, “I am actually so glad that Tom Curran came out with the worst sports take of 2023.”

“You have an otherwise noteworthy writer explaining that the most talented player any of us has ever seen is the equivalent of a volume scorer on a mediocre team, and no disrespect to Alex English but that’s what he was,” Wright added.

Nick then went on to say that Tom Brady’s best year in the competition, stat-wise, was worse that Patrick Mahomes’ first year as a starter. It will be interesting to see how Curran responds to Nick’s fiery take.

