Current Purse left for IPL 2023: All IPL teams purse remaining in 2023

The IPL 2023 mini auction will take place on December 23.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2023, will begin after the mini auction which is officially scheduled to take place in the South Indian city of Kochi, on December 23.

The ten IPL franchises had built their teams nearly from scratch during the mega auction which took place in February this year, ahead of the 15th season of the IPL.

The two-day mega auction event had allowed the franchises to build their teams with an available purse of INR 90 Crore.

The mini auction ahead of the 16th season, will provide each franchise an additional purse amount of INR 5 Crore, taking the overall bargaining purse to INR 95 Crore.

ALSO READ: Will Ravindra Jadeja be traded to Delhi Capitals?

This additional sum is exclusive of the purse amount franchises would be left with, after they either release any player(s) or trade them with some other players from rival franchise.

This trade window of players will remain open till one week before the auction and will re-open post it.

Current Purse left for IPL 2023

Barring the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who had utilized the entire sum of INR 90 Crore to rope in 21 players in their squad, each of the other nine franchises had some leftover amount remaining in their purse after the mega auction.

Setting aside the additional INR 5 Crore to be added to the purse, the Punjab Kings have the largest leftover balance presently at INR 3.45 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (INR 2.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 1.55 crore), Rajasthan Royals (INR 0.95 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 0.45 crore), fall next in the descending order of available purse amount, with defending champions Gujarat Titans next at INR 0.15 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have their respective available purse stand at the amount of INR 0.10 crore presently, excluding the additional INR 5 Crore to be added ahead of the mini auction.

All IPL teams purse remaining in 2023

Chennai Super Kings – INR 7.95 Crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 5.10 Crore

Punjab Kings – INR 8.45 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 6.55 Crore

Rajasthan Royals – INR 5.95 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 5.45 Crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 5.15 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 5.10 Crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 5.10 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 5 Crore.