IPL 2023 auction CSK players: Is it true that Chennai Super Kings are trading Ravindra Jadeja to Delhi Capitals?

Ravindra Jadeja-CSK management relationship has suffered a serious dent, if reports are to be believed.

India’s star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has not had the best of days on and off the Cricket field in this year so far. After what started as a wonderful opportunity to lead the four-time champion IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year in place of the legendary MS Dhoni, spiraled down with him relinquishing the responsibility with the team almost eliminated from the season.

To make it worse, not only did Dhoni had to don the franchise skipper hat yet again, but the flamboyant allrounder from Saurashtra also was ruled out of the season post that due to a rib injury.

Post the end of IPL 2022 the relationship between Jadeja and the CSK management have only gone South, with the former deleting all his previous CSK-related posts across his social media handles, and also not taking part in any of CSK’s activities post the season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had however, went on to rubbish the reports of a dent in relationship between Jadeja and the management, or that of his possible trade-off with a player from another franchise.

IPL 2023 auction CSK players: Will Ravindra Jadeja be traded to Delhi Capitals?

A report however, from Cricbuzz last month, suggested that Ravindra Jadeja might well be traded with the Delhi Capitals (DC), although the DC players in contention were not disclosed by the website.

However, as per a new report, CSK are likely to trade Jadeja with two Indian internationals in Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel from the Delhi Capitals (DC).

While there is no clarification on part of the CSK management on the aforementioned report, DC do need an Indian spin-bowling allrounder in their squad with Lalit Yadav as the lone option in that department. Jadeja, therefore is more than a handy option on that front.

Having said that, leaving out Axar Patel from the squad might well not turn out to be a wise decision, owing to his recent allround form, especially with the ball in hand.

The trade window of players will remain open till one week before the auction and will re-open post it.

For those unaware, the mini-auction ahead of the 16th season of the league, will take place most probably in mid-December this year.