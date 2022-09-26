Cuttack pitch report today match: Barabati Stadium pitch report for Legends League Cricket 2022 matches

Cuttack pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium for Legends League Cricket.

After Kolkata, Lucknow and Delhi, the caravan of Legends League Cricket 2022 will now reach Cuttack. The weather has been a spoilsport in the tournament so far, and the forecast in Cuttack is also not promising.

Gujarat Giants and India Capitals are at the top-2 positions with 5 points in 4 games in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals are ahead in terms of NRR. Manipal Tigers will be up against Bhilwara Kings in the first match of the Cuttack leg, and both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Cuttack pitch report today match

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium is set to host the next three matches of the Legends League Cricket 2022. This stadium has not hosted many T20 games, but based on the records, it is safe to say that this ground has not been an ideal ground for the batters due to its slow nature.

A total of 3 T20Is have been played at this ground, where 2 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground has been 140 runs, which clearly suggests the nature of the pitch. India faced South Africa here earlier this year, where the proceedings were dominated by the bowlers.

And this is how the points table stands after Match 7.@CapitalsIndia makes it to the top of the table with their scintillating performance!#LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogoKaGame pic.twitter.com/N5MgYC39vd — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 26, 2022

An overcast evening is expected in Cuttack, and the pacers will be able to gain some movement from the track in the initial overs of the match. The pitch gets slower as the game goes by, and the spinners will come into play later on. Due to its slow nature, the spinners will play a part.

However, the batters can play their shots once set and the faster outfield will definitely help their cause. The boundaries of this ground are not that huge as well which will also assist the batters. The teams would love to chase on winning the toss as there are chances of rain.