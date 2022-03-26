D Y Patil Stadium capacity: 2022 IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium full list

D Y Patil Stadium capacity: DY Patil Stadium will host a total of 20 Indian Premier League games this season.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

The tournament will entirely be played in India this time around. Mumbai and Pune will host the entire league stages of the IPL, but the venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. The four stadiums are Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and PCA Stadium (Pune).

Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium Stadium will host the IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 27 March 2022. DY Patil Stadium acted as the home ground of Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2011, whereas it was the home ground of Pune Warriors in IPL 2011.

D Y Patil Stadium capacity

DY Patil Stadium is a part of DY Patil Sports Complex, and it is situated in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. It has a maximum sitting capacity of around 55,000. This stadium has not hosted an IPL game in the last decade. Apart from cricket, this stadium has also hosted the ISL games and ICC U-17 Football World Cup as well.

A red soil pitch will be used at the DY Patil Stadium, so there will be a good bounce to offer. The pacers will enjoy in the initial overs, whereas the batters will also like the bounce on the pitch.

The DY Patil Stadium has hosted the first IPL and ISL final. And this year, the venue will host the first ever FIFA tournament! #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/t4uqNKyU75 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 20, 2017

2022 IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium full list

DY Patil Stadium will host a total of 20 games this season.