Danny Briggs contract extension: The left-arm spinner signs a deal with Warwickshire till 2024

Danny Briggs (30) has signed a contract extension with the County Champions Warwickshire till the end of the 2024 County season.

When Danny Briggs joined Warwickshire from Sussex at the end of last season, the switch was considered a dicey one. He has been an excellent white-ball bowler, but he struggled a lot with the red-ball for Sussex.

However, in Danny’s first season, Warwickshire won both the red-ball trophies. Briggs played an important part with both bat and the ball in Warwickshire’s County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy triumph. The Bears also reached the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Attracting a player of Danny’s quality to the squad at the beginning of last season was fantastic for everyone associated with the Club. He came to win trophies and to push for England selection and he’s certainly done both in this first season.

Briggs also expressed his excitement over signing a new deal with the club. Briggs said, “Personally and professionally, the move to Warwickshire really couldn’t have worked out much better.” He added, “Winning the Championship this year has been one of the highlights of my career, but this squad is only going to get stronger, I’m very excited to commit long-term to the Bears and hopefully, we can consistently challenge for trophies.”

Danny Briggs stats 2021 season

Briggs scalped 33 first-class wickets in the 2021 season, whereas he also scored 413 runs with the bat. Briggs is the highest wicket-taker of the T20 Blast history, whereas he scalped 15 wickets in the 2021 season.

The last 12 months have been brilliant for Danny Briggs, he represented Adelaide Strikers in BBL10, whereas he also played in the Hundred for Southern Brave. Briggs was also in the England squad for the ODI series against Pakistan.